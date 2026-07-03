Utah woman worries about hummingbirds as wildfire smoke settles over state

Wildfires in Utah have already burned over 200,000 acres, with June heralding a difficult start to the season.

Footage from one Utahn is drawing attention for the way wildfire smoke transformed the view at ground level.

What happened?

Utah resident JustShannon (@shannsharesstuff) shared a TikTok video showing thick wildfire smoke reducing the scenery to a gray wash.

In the caption, she wrote: "The smoke was crazy today in Utah and I felt bad for the hummingbirds."

"The smoke was so thick that natural nectar sources become scarce and the tiny birds turned to backyard feeders in large numbers, searching desperately for energy," she continued.

In the comments, one viewer echoed the severity of the scene, writing, "This is how it looked by Beaver today," before showing a picture of a bright orange, hazy sky.

Another simply wrote, "Thank you for caring for the animals. Praying for rain."

Why does it matter?

Wildfire smoke can rapidly worsen air quality, making it harder and more dangerous for people to spend time outside, especially children, older adults, and anyone with asthma or other respiratory conditions. It can also affect pets and wildlife, which do not have the option to simply head indoors.

Because hummingbirds are small, fast-moving animals, they rely on constant feeding. But when food sources become harder to find because of fire conditions, these animals can suffer or die.

Worsening extreme weather disasters also endanger lives and livelihoods in ways that extend far beyond a single dramatic video.

Smoke events can trigger health problems, disrupt schools and outdoor work, reduce tourism and local business activity, and force communities to spend more on emergency response and medical care.

When fires intensify, public health, community safety, animal welfare, and economic stability can all take a hit at once.

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