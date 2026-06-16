West Miami-Dade brush fire surges to 600 acres, triggers smoke alert in Broward

People living nearby may continue to see or smell smoke as crews work and wind conditions shift.



Smoke from a rapidly spreading brush fire in western Miami-Dade County has drifted into surrounding neighborhoods as the blaze has reached 600 acres, and Broward County is now under an air quality alert.

Early on June 16, the Quarry 2 Wildfire was 30% contained, though air quality concerns and traffic disruptions were still affecting parts of South Florida.

What happened?

The incident started on Monday afternoon. According to USA TODAY, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and the Florida Forest Service were dispatched at 2:56 p.m. on June 15 to a First Alarm grass fire near Northwest 137th Avenue and Northwest 41st Street.

At 12:40 a.m. on June 16, the Florida Forest Service's active wildfire map listed the Quarry 2 Wildfire at 600 burned acres with 30% containment.

A fire at Northwest 137th Avenue and Northwest 25th Street was still listed on Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's active calls page at 8:53 a.m. June 16.

No injuries had been reported, but Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said responders found "large columns of smoke in the area."

The department also cautioned that people living nearby may continue to see or smell smoke as crews work and "wind conditions shift."

Travel in the area was also affected. The Doral Police Department said "a large brush fire" was impacting local traffic, and power outages knocked out signals at Northwest 107th Avenue and Northwest 41st Street and at Northwest 102nd Avenue and Northwest 41st Street.

Why does it matter?

Because of "near surface smoke" from the Quarry 2 Fire, the National Weather Service issued an air quality alert for Broward County lasting through noon on June 16.

Air pollution, such as particulate matter and ground-level ozone, can lead to breathing problems, headaches, chest pain, asthma attacks, fatigue, coughing, and irritation affecting the eyes, throat, and sinuses.

Those who are especially sensitive to particle pollution can face higher risks.

What's being done?

Fire crews from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and the Florida Forest Service are continuing suppression efforts.

Officials have also kept active incident information available through wildfire maps and emergency call pages.

The National Weather Service is advising residents who are "unusually sensitive to particle pollution" to monitor local air quality and limit time outdoors.

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