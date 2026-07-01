Wildfire bears down on the Colorado River, forcing rescue of 120 boaters and six dogs

Low river levels made the situation harder by reducing the usual ways people could be evacuated.

Over 120 boaters and six dogs were forced to evacuate the Colorado River corridor on the weekend of June 27 after the Snyder Mesa Fire rapidly spread toward the waterway.

What happened?

According to KREX, Colorado officials cleared boaters from the Loma-to-Westwater stretch of the Colorado River after the blaze spread. Mesa County Search and Rescue said all boaters were safely evacuated and that the operation ended with no reported injuries.

Responders reportedly decided the entire corridor had to be cleared once the fire came down from the mesa top. Low river levels made the situation worse by reducing the usual routes for evacuation.

Mesa County Search and Rescue turned to Union Pacific's Emergency Operations Center for urgent assistance, according to KREX. The railroad provided rail vehicles so crews could reach riverside campsites and move evacuees along the rail line, while Bureau of Land Management rangers provided fire overwatch during the rescue.

Once evacuees reached a rail intersection in Mack, Mesa County Search and Rescue and Mesa County Sheriff's Office operations staff worked with the Grand Valley Transit Authority on the next phase. Buses then took evacuees to the Loma Boat Ramp, the Westwater Ranger Station, and an emergency center at the Lower Valley Fire Department.

Why does it matter?

The fire disrupted what would normally have been a routine summer excursion, threatening recreational boaters in a remote river corridor with limited escape routes.

As human-driven climate change raises global temperatures and disrupts long-established weather patterns, many regions are experiencing longer dry spells, drier vegetation, and conditions that make wildfires more frequent, larger, and more destructive.

In this case, low river levels made evacuation even more difficult, forcing officials to contact Union Pacific for rail access.

Mesa County Search and Rescue, the Mesa County Sheriff's Office, Bureau of Land Management rangers, Grand Valley Transit Authority, and Union Pacific all played a role in safely getting people out. That coordinated response helped prevent injuries despite the fast-changing fire situation.

While all boaters evacuated safely, three firefighters were killed when battling fires in Mesa County, KREX reported.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the families, friends & colleagues of those who have lost their lives or been injured battling the Snyder Mesa Fire," Mesa County Search and Rescue said, per the outlet.

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