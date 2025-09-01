Homeowner captures amusing video of unexpected garden visitor: 'It's too early for this nonsense'

A homeowner demonstrated one of the more entertaining benefits of gardening with a video that they posted in the r/gardening subreddit.

"It's too early for this nonsense," they said with a laughing emoji.

The video starts out ordinary enough. It shows a slow pan across the original poster's garden. They have a beautiful assortment of flowers in full bloom, with many species of different colors arranged around a large trellis.

The large wild turkey perched on the trellis adds a particularly nice touch.

The original poster confirmed in a comment that their visitor was indeed a wild turkey, not a domestic animal. In the video, it does a slow turn as it, too, seems to survey the garden. The camera pans past it, then swings back as if doing a double-take.

While turkeys are not a guaranteed outcome of any gardening plan, there are many steps that you can take to encourage beneficial wildlife to visit your garden. For example, flowers will attract pollinators, which help both natural areas and cultivated land to stay healthy.

Perhaps the most beneficial step you can take is to plant native species for your area. Because native species are adapted to the natural growing conditions in the area where they developed, they are low-maintenance, needing little extra water and minimal care.

This makes them inexpensive to raise, and they will also save you time compared to a traditional lawn or garden. Plus, the plants will provide food and shelter for the native wildlife species in your area. You will get to see all kinds of entertaining visitors in your yard — perhaps even turkeys.

Commenters got a kick out of the short video. "Amazing garden! And a wild turkey just beside itself with happiness," said one user.

"Hahaha a random wild turkey? We have wild pheasants living in the bushes. Haven't seen them in a few weeks but they've been around for years," said another commenter.

