Rescuer says emergency vets may take injured wildlife for free

"You don't have to leave injured wildlife to suffer. And you certainly do not have to 'put them out of their misery' yourself."

A small wild rat is making a big impact online after a rescuer used the animal's final moments to share a message many people may not know: Injured wildlife does not always have to suffer without help.

What's happening?

In an Instagram Reel, online creator Ian Smith (@the.garden.of.ian) explained that emergency veterinary clinics may be able to help injured wildlife by arranging rehab placement or, when needed, providing humane euthanasia. They also often do not charge since it is a wild animal and not your pet.

Smith goes on to record his attempt to rescue a small wild rat found behind his chicken coop. He observed that the rat was poisoned and ruled out the possibility of releasing it back into the wild, lest a coyote or fox eat it and ingest poison themselves.

He scooped up the rat with a towel and instead took it to an emergency vet.

Smith said the rat ultimately did not survive, but he was glad to have given it a humane passing.

In the post's caption, he shared a simple public service announcement: "You don't have to leave injured wildlife to suffer. And you certainly do not have to 'put them out of their misery' yourself."

Why does it matter?

When coming across an injured wild animal, many people may assume they have only two choices: leave the animal alone or attempt a painful, traumatic intervention themselves.

A third option is getting professional help quickly. That can reduce suffering for wild animals and spare people from making a heartbreaking decision without training or proper equipment.

Commenters thanked Smith for helping the rat. Others used the moment to raise concerns about rodenticides and other poisons, saying they can harm more than the intended target.

What can I do?

Experts generally recommend avoiding DIY treatment and contacting professionals as soon as possible. An emergency vet may be one place to start, especially if you are unsure which wildlife rehabilitator is available nearby.

Before an emergency happens, it may help to save the numbers for a local ER vet, wildlife rehab center, or animal rescue group in your phone. If one option is closed, another may be able to guide you on the next steps.

"Now, thanks to this little rat, you know this option exists! Hopefully this results in less suffering for any injured wildlife you find down the road," Smith concluded in a comment.

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