Lucky homeowner wakes up to quiet visits from neighborhood deer: 'I hope I never ... take [it] for granted'

A brief wildlife sighting can turn an ordinary part of the day into a reminder that nature is still close by.

For many people, Monday mornings are defined by alarms, traffic, and a rushed cup of coffee.

But for one lucky gardener, the start of the week brings a much quieter scene: a group of wild deer calmly visiting her property.

What happened?

A video from Mary (@shadowangel91) captured several wild deer that had wandered onto her property, giving her a peaceful wildlife moment at the beginning of the week.

"POV: You wake up in time to sit on my porch with me and watch the neighborhood deer on their morning stroll through my side yard," she wrote.

Instead of presenting the appearance as a one-off surprise, the video treated it as a meaningful but regular part of living close to nature, with the creator expressing thankfulness for being able to see wildlife like this from home.

In the comments, one person shared a similar experience, writing: "Saw our neighborhood deer family on my way out this morning. I always stop and roll down my window and they look at me like I'm crazy but I don't care."

The creator concluded in the caption, "I hope I never see the day where I take for granted all the wildlife that I get to experience here."

Why does it matter?

A brief wildlife sighting can turn an ordinary part of the day into a reminder that nature is still close by, even in places shaped by homes and roads.

That appreciation can benefit animals, too. When people value the wildlife around them, they may be more likely to support habits that help deer and other animals stay safe, such as protecting habitat, driving carefully in crossing areas, and giving wild animals enough space.

What can I do?

If you are fortunate enough to spot wildlife near your home, the best approach is usually to enjoy the moment from a distance. Quiet observation helps keep the experience low-stress for the animals while also making it safer for people, pets, and drivers.

It is also important to avoid feeding wild deer, since doing so can change their behavior and draw them closer to roads or residential areas. Keeping dogs supervised outdoors and staying alert while driving at dawn and dusk can also help reduce the risk of harmful encounters.

Small changes can make yards more supportive of local ecosystems. Preserving natural cover, choosing native plants, and allowing some areas to remain less manicured can help support the wider web of life that deer are part of.

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