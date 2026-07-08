300-pound boar bursts into Florida home, charges deputies, and escapes after 45-minute standoff

The resident's 14-year-old dog became bloodied protecting the family from the boar.

A Florida home became the scene of an unusual emergency when a 300-pound wild boar smashed through a glass door.

During the roughly 45-minute ordeal, the animal charged deputies in the living room before eventually fleeing back into the woods.

What happened?

A homeowner in Lehigh Acres, a community just east of Fort Myers, reported that a wild boar had crashed through a glass door and gotten inside his house.

Body camera footage shared by CBS News showed Lee County deputies confronting the boar after it entered through the rear patio area and sliding glass door.

Deputies tried to subdue the boar and hog-tie it, but the animal fought them off, CBS News reported. The situation became a dangerous standoff in the living room when the boar charged at the officers at least three times.

During the incident, the resident's 14-year-old dog became bloodied protecting the family from the boar, per WINK.

Authorities then managed to lure the boar back outside and chased it while attempting to capture and relocate it. Even so, the animal escaped into nearby woods, and officials said no injuries were reported.

The angered wild boar inside a home posed a safety threat to families, first responders, and the animal itself.

A stressed wild boar inside an enclosed home can cause major damage and behave unpredictably when cornered.

As neighborhoods expand into or alongside wild habitat, animals have more opportunities to wander into backyards, streets, and homes. Human development, fencing, roadways, landscaping, and easy food sources such as trash, pet food, or fallen fruit can all increase the likelihood of conflict.

Wild hogs can be especially disruptive. They can tear up property, threaten pets and people, and damage nearby ecosystems as they root through soil and vegetation.

To avoid altercations or interactions with animals, wildlife experts commonly recommend securing garbage, bringing pet food indoors, cleaning up fallen fruit, and checking for weak points around patios, screens, and doors that could allow animals to get inside.

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