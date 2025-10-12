Researchers issue warning after discovering concerning threat to iconic US tree: 'Whole communities will lose'

This research is the first step.

Whitebark pine trees are in serious danger, as the effects of a shifting climate may wipe out the majority of this integral species.

What's happening?

As Phys.org shared, a study has shown that whitebark pine trees could lose as much as 80% of their habitat in the next 25 years. They're facing a range of threats, including rising temperatures, frequent wildfires, blister rust disease, and mountain pine beetle outbreaks.

These trees are found throughout the U.S. and Canada, sprawling all the way from California to Colorado to British Columbia. The new research used U.S. Forest Service plot data from 2007-2021 and TopoTerra climate models. Its predictions covered about 56 million acres of the whitebark pine trees' habitat.

According to Phys.org, Diana Tomback, a professor at the University of Colorado Denver and an expert on whitebark pine trees, explained, "Even using a conservative model where the temperature increases two degrees, we're looking at about an 80% loss of range."

She continued, "That means whole communities will lose their whitebark pine forests."

Why are whitebark pine trees important?

The species acts as a snow fence, holding back large amounts of snow and helping to prevent avalanches. As the snow slowly melts, it runs down mountain ranges, providing communities with essential fresh water for agriculture.

The trees are also crucial to the success of other species. Squirrels, Clark's nutcracker birds, and grizzly bears eat the tree's seeds. The nutcracker birds also help the trees by burying their seeds to create the next generation of whitebark pine.

The absence of these trees would disrupt the delicate balance of many ecosystems across North America. They're important for healthy biodiversity, which is necessary for a healthy planet.

Losing this species, or even most of it, would hurt our planet's changing climate. These pine trees help people and animals, so protecting them must be a priority.

What's being done to protect the pine trees?

This research is the first step in protecting the trees. Efforts like data collection, trail cameras, and observation are crucial to developing effective conservation plans.

Tomback and Abbigail King, a graduate student, are also collaborating on solutions. They're working with the Bureau of Land Management and the non-profit American Forests to develop a reforestation program. The program involves burying whitebark pine seeds in Idaho, mimicking the behavior of Clark's nutcracker birds.

But every effort to slow climate change and create a cleaner, cooler future helps. From using less water to finding alternatives to plastic products, everyone can protect biodiversity by making small lifestyle changes. Educating others and talking about critical climate issues can positively influence others to create a happier, cleaner planet.

