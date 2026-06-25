Fraser River guide lands 1,100-pound sturgeon, says the giant proves conservation works

"Every fish we catch is treated as a living record, not a trophy."

A massive white sturgeon pulled from British Columbia's Fraser River is drawing attention for its sheer size, but the fishing guide behind the catch says the bigger story is what it reveals about wildlife protection.

The nearly 12-foot fish, landed near Chilliwack on June 4, offers a striking example of how ancient species can rebound when people choose to protect them rather than treat them simply as trophies.

What happened?

According to Peace Arch News, the Chilliwack guide company Sturgeon Slayers brought in a white sturgeon estimated to weigh 1,100 to 1,200 pounds. The fish measured 11 feet 8.2 inches long and had a 60-inch girth.

Peace Arch News said the newly landed sturgeon, like the company's earlier record fish, had never been caught before and was tagged and released. Kevin Estrada, founder of Sturgeon Slayers, said the latest catch topped a 2021 white sturgeon his group landed that measured 11 feet 6.5 inches with a 55-inch girth.

Few fish in North America rival the white sturgeon's lifespan or size; it can live for more than 100 years and grow to an enormous size.

Why does it matter?

Estrada said the catch points to something much bigger than a company record: "The significance of both these record-setting fish is that conservation works. These fish are getting bigger and the fact that both had not been caught and tagged before is incredible."

"This latest fish is far more than a record," he continued, "It demonstrates what happens when conservation, responsible angling, scientific collaboration and public awareness come together to protect a species that has survived for millions of years."

The outlet also noted that Estrada received the King Charles III Coronation Medal in 2025 for his contributions to sturgeon conservation.

What are people saying?

"It's a reminder that there are giants swimming in the Fraser River and it's our responsibility to ensure future generations have an opportunity to witness and protect them," Estrada said.

He added, "We don't own the river. We steward it. Every fish we catch is treated as a living record, not a trophy."

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