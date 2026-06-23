Nevada man photographs a white raven so rare biologists say the odds are 1 in 30,000

Animals with albinism usually have red or pink eyes, while leucistic ones generally have blue eyes.

In Pahrump, Nevada, a local 87-year-old man photographed an animal that most people are unlikely to ever see firsthand: a white raven.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, ravens with leucism, a condition that gives them their ivory color, are incredibly rare, with odds of about 1 in 30,000 birds.

Wildlife photography hobbyist Tom Ferguson of Pahrump recently shared several images of the unusual raven with the Pahrump Valley Times.

Before Ferguson saw the bird himself, his son-in-law had spotted it during an early-morning dog walk in the southwest part of town. Ferguson then went out before sunrise the next day to look for it.

Ferguson listened for raven calls to locate some of the animals. Once he found a group of ravens, he saw the leucistic corvid among four normally-colored ravens.

He then returned over the following several days and took dozens of photos. Ferguson also chose not to disclose the bird's exact location to the outlet, saying he wanted to avoid any potential harassment of the bird.

As explained by FWS, leucism "is sometimes confused with albinism, which is a genetic mutation where the animal is born without the enzyme essential to produce melanin," but leucism does not affect eye color in the same way. Animals with albinism usually have red or pink eyes, while leucistic ones generally have blue eyes.

Ferguson, now an avid birder and wildlife photographer, explained to the outlet how easy it is to get into the hobby. He said, "you simply need a decent camera and mostly, the time to freely spend outside. I do advise folks to take your camera, even to the grocery store, because you never know what you will see until it is right in front of you."

The 87-year-old added, "Carry or have available a good bird and/or wildlife reference source, they are helpful in telling you what you see. Oh yeah, and you need lots of patience."

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