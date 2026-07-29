Malaysian zoo unveils 3 white Bengal tiger cubs after a rare litter of all-male triplets

"White Bengal tigers typically give birth to only one or two cubs per litter."

Three white Bengal tiger cubs are drawing crowds at Kemaman Zoo in Malaysia after making their first public appearance over the weekend.

What happened?

According to The Star, the mother, Luna Seroja, delivered the cubs on March 14 after a 104-day pregnancy, and the four-month-old trio — Rory, Bima and DB — were introduced to the public on Saturday, July 25 at Kemaman Zoo in Kijal, Malaysia.

"The birth of these three cubs is a remarkable achievement because it is a rare occurrence for White Bengal tigers," Datuk Razali Idris, State Tourism, Culture, Environment and Climate Change Committee chairman, said, as reported by The Star.

"White Bengal tigers typically give birth to only one or two cubs per litter. This time, however, Luna Seroja delivered three male cubs, making the birth especially significant," he added.

The Star said white Bengal tigers are a rare genetic variation recognized by their pale coats and dark stripes.

With roughly 380 animals at the facility, Kemaman Zoo is on track to receive more than 1.5 million visitors this year, according to The Star.

Razali said the public introduction is also intended to give visitors a chance to learn more about the need to protect endangered species.

Razali explained, as reported by The Star that, "beyond serving as a tourist attraction, we hope visitors will gain a greater understanding of the importance of conserving endangered species."

According to The Star, the cubs' parents arrived at the zoo from Cape Town, South Africa in 2024.

After their birth, the cubs were closely monitored by veterinary teams at the zoo to ensure they grow and remain healthy.

In total, the zoo hosts over 380 animal species.

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