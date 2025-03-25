Bizarre creature nicknamed 'flying penguin' gets fresh chance at survival thanks to bold initiative: 'We'll keep an eye out'

The Whenua Hou diving petrel, affectionately nicknamed the "flying penguin" for its behavior, is an endangered bird in New Zealand that is being gifted a new shot at survival through a recent conservation initiative.

On Whenua Hou, or Codfish Island, conservationists have launched a plan to rehome 75 petrel chicks over the next five years in an effort to create a new colony to ensure the preservation of the bird species.

The Whenua Hou diving petrel, a seabird hallmarked by its blue feet, could once be found flourishing throughout the southern South Island, with a population estimated in the millions. Today, there are just 210. The petrels face the mounting threats of rising sea levels and frequent storms that are eroding the nesting grounds essential for their survival.

On the last day of 2024, 15 of a projected 75 chicks were relocated to a safer and predator-free island to protect them from the impacts of the changing climate, which has been destroying their habitat of sand dunes.

This effort is a collaboration among advocates, including local Māori communities, conservation organizations, and other stakeholders, who are all working to protect one of New Zealand's most rare and special birds.

Relocating the chicks highlights the larger effort by many conservationists and advocates to protect biodiversity and address the broader issue of rising global temperatures and their global impacts.

This project not only creates a safe home for the petrels to live and grow, but it also contributes to the larger fight against the climate crisis. In protecting the Whenua Hou diving petrel, conservationists are preserving an ecosystem that benefits all living organisms, helping to ensure a healthier and safer planet for all.

"We expect the first group of translocated chicks to return to their new home as adults in October 2026," Johannes Fischer, Department of Conservation senior science adviser, said. "We'll keep an eye out in anticipation."

This offers a message of hope and reminder that even amid the daunting challenges of the changing climate, we have the power to create positive change together in our local communities.

