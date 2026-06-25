Whale-watching creator gets the sighting everyone hopes for off Southern California

"Had a feeling something cool was about to happen today."

Off the Southern California coast, a whale-watching creator caught the sort of sighting people head out on the water hoping to witness.

The brief clip turns a moment near Newport Beach into the kind of wildlife encounter that makes a trip memorable, even for the captain.

What happened?

In footage posted by whale-watching creator Capt. Delaney (@seataceans), a whale is seen fully breaching off Newport Beach. The creator summed up the TikTok video with a short celebratory caption: "Got 'em."

The video skips any elaborate buildup and centers on the sighting itself, capturing the instant the whale launches itself out of the water before splashing back down. "Had a feeling something cool was about to happen today," Capt. Delaney wrote with the video.

Why does it matter?

Even a brief sighting can spark curiosity about ocean life, migration routes, and the coastal ecosystems that support massive animals such as whales.

Healthy marine habitats support tourism, local recreation, and broader biodiversity, and public excitement around whale sightings can help reinforce why protecting the ocean matters.

According to Unearth the Voyage, Newport Beach is usually an active location for whale sightings on the West Coast because it's in a prime migration route.

"During summer and fall, specifically May through November, blue whales, fin whales, and minke whales often feed in the nutrient-rich waters offshore," the site explained.

However, as the Pacific Whale Foundation noted, there are dangers to the whales in the area, including collisions with boats, unsustainable tourism, plastic pollution in the waters, bycatch, and the changing climate.

What are people saying?

Viewers responded warmly in the comments, with one writing, "What a beautiful interaction you had with this beautiful creature," and another adding, "So cool, nature's beauty."

Another commenter wrote, "Amazing! I only saw a tail flip on my whale sighting haha."

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