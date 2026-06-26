Cape Cod whale-watching boat gets jaw-dropping view as whales erupt for feeding frenzy

"I would cry tears of joy if I saw this in person."

A whale-watching trip off Cape Cod turned into the kind of encounter most people only dream about, as a cluster of whales surfaced and fed so close to the boat that passengers could barely contain their awe.

The viral clip offers a glimpse of just how breathtaking a day on the water can be when nature decides to put on a show.

What happened?

Near Provincetown, Massachusetts, a whale-watching excursion became the setting for a widely shared TikTok posted by Mermaid Treasures. The post carried the caption: "Incredible experience off Provincetown, Cape Cod, with Dolphin Fleet whale watching."

There were at least 10 whales surfacing and feeding right alongside the boat, with splashes, open mouths, and rolling bodies visible. As the animals kept reappearing near the vessel, the creator's amazement could be heard.

The clip shows a coordinated feeding behavior known as bubble-net feeding, in which whales use bubbles to corral fish into a dense group before rising to eat.

Why does it matter?

Healthy ocean ecosystems support healthy marine wildlife. When whales are actively feeding, it points to the rich food web that sustains everything from small organisms to some of the ocean's largest animals.

Reputable whale-watching operators give people the chance to see marine life up close without removing animals from their habitats. When people experience nature this way, it can lead to a greater appreciation for wildlife, which helps improve conservation efforts.

What are people saying?

"I would cry tears of joy if I saw this in person," one viewer wrote. Another added, "Bubble-net feeding! What a sight!!" A third commenter said, "This would forever change me."

Others underscored how special the sighting was. "Huge amount of whales last several weeks!" one person wrote, while another said: "As a boat owner on Cape Cod, I've seen stuff like this quite a bit, but no matter how many times I've seen the whales, it's absolutely magical every time. They are so special. There's nothing like it."

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