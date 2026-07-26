Whale-watchers off California spot rare orca hunt as dolphins are tossed into the air

Off the California coast, a whale-watching trip turned into a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle when passengers witnessed an incredibly rare sight: a pod of orcas on the hunt for dolphins.

What happened?

According to KSBW, in a report shared by WIFR, a late July whale-watching trip in Monterey Bay took a dramatic turn when Sanctuary Cruises Captain Joey Stagnaro noticed a pod of orcas heading toward a group of dolphins.

Stagnaro quickly called over the boat's owner, Mike Sack.

"I said, 'Get out here. This is unreal.' And he did, and we got a lot of happy tourists here in the Monterey Bay," Stagnaro told the outlet.

KSBW said Sack and naturalist Luke Kilpatrick recorded the pursuit as the whales lunged from the water while going after their prey.

After nearly two decades on the water, Sack told the outlet the encounter stands among the most unforgettable moments of his career.

"By far one of the top moments. I mean, I've been out here doing the whale watching for 18 or so years, and yeah, it was right up there," he said.

When the orcas showed up again Monday, experts had another chance to watch the behavior.

As KSBW reported, Sanctuary Cruises head biologist Chase Dekker said the animals can reach about 30 miles per hour, surging up from below and trying to slam into dolphins to wear them down before the rest of the pod closes in.

Why does it matter?

Scenes like this are unusual not just for sightseers, but also for marine professionals who spend much of their lives observing the bay.

Stagnaro described how unusual it was, telling the outlet: "Most whale watchers that come out on a regular basis come 15 to 20 times a year to witness that one event."

The appearance was even more notable because, as KSBW reported, July usually brings fewer killer whale sightings in the area.

"Sunday was amazing. Sunday was great," Kilpatrick said to KSBW.

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