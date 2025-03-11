State wildlife officials issue urgent warning after discovery of dead whale: 'Exercise extreme caution'

When whales get hurt or sick, it doesn't just affect the animals.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is urging fisheries to "exercise extreme caution" after finding a whale entangled in fishing gear, which keeps causing problems for marine animals and people in coastal towns.

What's happening?

In late January, wildlife officials discovered a humpback whale on the central coast entangled in commercial crabbing gear. The first entanglement victim of the year, the whale didn't survive. This marks a concerning continuation from 2024, when Oregon fisheries were linked to four whale entanglements, according to Environment America.

ODFW officials responded by asking fishers to clean up leftover gear and keep a closer eye on their fishing lines to avoid hurting more whales.

Why are whale entanglements a big deal?

When whales get hurt or sick, it doesn't just affect the animals. Local economies feel it too. The World Wildlife Fund says whales entangled in fishing gear can suffer injuries for months or even years. That makes it harder for them to survive and reproduce.

Marine conservationists have noted that Oregon's record-high whale entanglements match a regional trend. According to KOIN 6, the National Marine Fisheries Service reported that Oregon commercial crabbing gear entangled three humpback whales and one fin whale in 2024 — both endangered species. Oceana campaign director Ben Enticknap told KOIN that Oregon officials need tougher rules, including limits on crabbing gear when whales are most at risk and safer options such as "pop-up" gear.

There's also a clear plastic pollution problem. Fishing gear is usually made from plastic, so when it's lost at sea, it adds to the growing pile of ocean waste that is warming our planet and harming ecosystems. NOAA Fisheries says plastic eventually breaks into small bits known as microplastics, which can end up in the seafood people eat.

What's being done to protect whales?

ODFW suggests fisheries switch to ropeless gear, including pop-up buoys and inflatable lift bags, to reduce whale entanglements. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department says checking gear often for damage can help avoid whale entanglements.

Coastal cleanups and sustainable fishing campaigns have already helped communities such as Monterey Bay, California, and Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Joining local cleanups, switching to ropeless fishing gear, and cutting back on plastic can improve ocean health, keeping whales and coastal towns safe.

