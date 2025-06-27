Officials recover 9th body following devastating flash flooding: 'That doesn't mean there can't be other individuals'

The tragedy highlights just how quickly extreme weather can turn deadly, especially in Appalachian regions prone to flash flooding.

Authorities in West Virginia have recovered three additional victims from the flash floods that struck the Wheeling area last week, The New York Times reported.

Sandra Parsons, 83, of Triadelphia, was the last body found, along with 43-year-old Jesse Pearson, also from Triadelphia, and Connie Veronis, 71, of Moundsville. Pearson had not been on the original list of those reported missing, according to MetroNews, raising concerns that other victims may remain unaccounted for.

What's happening?

The flooding, which was prompted by heavy rains in the area, began on June 14. According to a press release, approximately three to four inches of rain fell in a short period, causing significant flooding in various areas and Ohio County waterways.

According to the Times, no additional people remain unaccounted for from those who were reported missing as of June 26, though the discovery of Pearson's body has led officials to brace for the possibility of additional bodies to be found.

"That doesn't mean there can't be other individuals," said Governor Patrick Morrisey.

Why is flash flooding concerning?

The tragedy highlights just how quickly extreme weather can turn deadly, especially in Appalachian regions prone to flash flooding. While no single storm or extreme weather event can be attributed to a single cause, rising global temperatures are making events like these more intense and harder to predict.

What's being done about flash floods?

Search efforts are still underway as local officials continue surveying the damage. During a press conference, Governor Morrisey reminded residents to fill out surveys for damage assistance.

Meanwhile, organizations, businesses, and locals are stepping up, donating food and supplies and helping with cleanups.

In the long term, keeping people safe from weather events like flash floods depends on smarter planning and stronger protective measures. That includes modern flood mapping, stronger land-use policies, and improved early warning systems.

Staying informed about local issues about the environment and supporting resilience-focused policies are some of the most effective ways individuals can help.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.