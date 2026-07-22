Massachusetts firefighters battle I-91 car fire, then find a dog missing for 34 days in storm drain

Her owner described her as a survivor and said the rescue felt like a miracle.

In Massachusetts, a response to a car fire on Interstate 91 unexpectedly led firefighters to a dog that had been missing for more than a month, Greater Good reported.

What happened?

After a car caught fire along a wooded stretch of I-91 near Springfield, firefighters from the West Springfield Fire Department were sent to put out the blaze. The people in the vehicle suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

According to Greater Good, the response continued after the fire was under control. Crews began checking nearby storm drains for fuel and other contaminants from the scene.

During that inspection, a firefighter noticed a pair of eyes at the bottom of an uncapped drain. A scared dog was trapped inside that did not appear to be connected to the burned vehicle or the people in it.

Rescuers helped the dog out of the drain and brought her to the Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center. Staff there identified her as Ally, a family pet who had been missing for more than 34 days, and she was later reunited with her owner.

Why does it matter?

This was not a search for a lost pet. Firefighters were following up on possible fuel runoff from the vehicle fire and checking whether anything had entered the drainage system, a routine step that helps protect waterways and public safety.

If the firefighters had neglected this step, Ally — who had been gone for more than a month — may not have been reconnected with her owner.

The rescue highlights the role of animal control centers, shelters, and emergency crews. Without that chain of care, a lucky discovery might not have led to a reunion.

What's being done?

Keeping a pet's microchip information current, making sure collars and ID tags are easy to read, and having recent photos on hand can all help reunions happen faster if an animal goes missing.

It also helps to report a lost pet quickly and check in regularly with nearby shelters and animal control agencies. Ally had reportedly been listed as missing, which likely made it much easier to identify her once she was brought in.

By the time Ally made it home, she had been missing for more than 34 days. Greater Good reported that her owner described her as a survivor and said the rescue felt like a miracle.

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