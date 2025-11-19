Man issues warning after testing positive for dangerous disease after routine yard work: 'I couldn't move my legs'

Cases of mosquito-borne illnesses are appearing in new and unexpected places, and one Alabama man's frightening experience is putting a human face on a growing public health concern.

While West Nile virus is not uncommon in the U.S., severe cases are rare, making the story of Gus Cleary, who suddenly collapsed after routine yard work and later tested positive for the virus, both eye-opening and deeply personal, reported WIAT.

His ordeal comes as warmer conditions create longer mosquito seasons and expand the areas where these insects can thrive, increasing the chances of people encountering diseases they may never have considered a risk.

What's happening?

Cleary spent six weeks in two rehabilitation facilities after a mosquito bite left him unable to walk. On Sept. 5, his legs gave out as he worked outside, prompting his daughter and ex-wife to rush him to urgent care and then the emergency room.

"I couldn't move my legs," he told WIAT, the same alarming sentence that now serves as a warning for others who may underestimate the danger posed by a single bite.

Doctors diagnosed him with West Nile virus, one of only three reported cases in Jefferson County this year and 21 statewide, according to the county department of health.

While roughly 80% of people infected never feel sick, Cleary fell into the small fraction who develop severe neurological symptoms. After nearly two weeks in the hospital and intensive physical therapy to relearn basic tasks like standing and transferring from a wheelchair, he is now back home and working toward regaining strength.

Why is this event concerning?

Cleary's experience highlights how changing environmental conditions can translate into direct community impacts.

As the planet warms, mosquitoes have more opportunities to breed and survive, creating ideal conditions for the spread of vector-borne illnesses. Longer warm seasons mean more bites and more chances for someone to experience what Cleary did.

The issue isn't abstract; it shows up in neighborhoods, on porches, and in yards like his. For individuals and communities, that means a higher risk of encountering diseases that can cause sudden, life-altering health problems.

What's being done about it?

Public health officials recommend simple but effective prevention: removing standing water, wearing long sleeves and pants outdoors, and using mosquito repellent. These actions reduce mosquito populations and limit exposure, helping protect entire neighborhoods, especially as conditions become more favorable for mosquitoes.

Cleary hopes his story encourages others to take precautions.

By following public health guidance and staying aware, communities can move toward a healthier, safer future, even as environmental changes shift the landscape of disease risk.

