At a wedding in Malaysia, a DJ paged a car owner, and a giant python was under the hood

Security noticed the danger, the owner was alerted, and trained responders stepped in.

A wedding in Malaysia was unexpectedly interrupted after the DJ announced that local officials had discovered a massive python coiled inside the engine compartment of one guest's car.

What happened?

According to AsiaOne, a bystander caught the moment local officials gently opened the hood of the car to reveal the massive snake. The outlet later reposted the video on TikTok.

AsiaOne said the vehicle's owner was at a wedding reception at a local hotel when staff became aware of the problem.

The outlet reported that a hotel security guard had apparently seen the reptile slither into the vehicle, prompting the DJ's announcement to alert the owner.

Why does it matter?

As cities expand and green spaces become more fragmented, people and wildlife are increasingly pushed into close contact in unexpected — and sometimes dangerous — ways.

A warm engine bay can be an appealing hiding place for a snake, particularly in dense urban areas where animals may be searching for shelter, prey, or a safer route through developed land.

Instances like this can be dangerous for people and wildlife alike. Even if an animal isn't initially aggressive, if it is startled or cornered, it could easily lash out and injure someone.

AsiaOne noted that local residents said "stray cats within the vicinity have gone missing," suggesting that large snakes may already be part of the local ecosystem in the surrounding area.

What's being done?

Security noticed the danger, the owner was alerted, and trained responders stepped in.

Wildlife experts and emergency responders generally advise against trying to remove large snakes on your own, especially from confined spaces such as engine compartments, where the animal may feel trapped and become defensive.

If you park near vegetation, drains, or undeveloped lots, it may be worth doing a quick visual check around your vehicle for wildlife. If you hear unusual sounds, notice movement, or see an animal, the safest option is often to keep your distance and contact trained responders.

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