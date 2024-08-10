Scientists warn living in wealthy community can't protect against growing threat: 'The most affluent … cannot escape the hazards'

The study puts us all on a more equal playing field.

Rutgers University geographers conducted a nationwide study comparing hazards and risks among America's richest and poorest communities.

What they found might surprise you: Wealthy Americans are at higher risk of natural disasters and air pollution exposure based on where they live.

What's happening?

Phys.org reported that the researchers designed the study to investigate how the connection between where you live and the risks you face is more complex than it seems.

While looking at 200 locations across all 50 states, they found that people living in wealthy communities are more prone to natural hazards like droughts and hurricanes, as well as higher air pollution due to polluting facilities nearby.

Meanwhile, residents of poorer, rural communities have fewer of these risks but also have higher suicide and homicide rates, less access to healthcare, and fewer educational opportunities.

The researchers used FEMA's National Risk Index in their analysis and determined that seven of the top 10 natural hazard locations are in California. Houston, Oklahoma City, and Huntsville, Alabama, rounded out the top 10 list due to their vulnerability to fires, floods, tornadoes, and earthquakes.

Why is understanding your community's risks important?

This study stands out because it puts us all on a more equal playing field regarding environmental hazards, regardless of income bracket. No matter who you are or how much money you make, you are still not safe from the effects of rising global temperatures, toxic air, and extreme weather events.

"Low-income areas are burdened by many hazards, yet even the most affluent suburban residents cannot escape the hazards of living near industrial and waste management facilities," said Michael Greenberg, one of the lead researchers.

The study also provides valuable information about learning the risks where you live to be more prepared and ensure your health and safety.

What's being done about risk-related disparities?

The researchers encourage Americans to check out the free databases they actually used in their assessments to assess their own risks related to air quality and environmental hazards.

For example, the EPA's Environmental Justice Screening and Mapping Tool is a resource that combines socioeconomic and environmental indicators to help you understand local concerns and potential environmental justice opportunities.

Additionally, you can also educate yourself about typical storm patterns, keep a survival kit packed and ready, and know the signs of adverse health conditions caused by extreme weather.

At the same time, local governments can use this study and other risk analysis data to fairly allocate funds to where they are needed most, keeping residents safe and providing resources to underserved populations.

