Scientists anticipate Texas city will be completely out of water as early as 2027

"Everybody's going to have to make sacrifices."

A water emergency is brewing in Corpus Christi, Texas, where officials have warned it could become the first U.S. city to run dry by 2027.

According to Inside Climate News, city manager Peter Zanoni said in April that 25% water cuts were imminent in September, even though approximately 70% of homes were using less water than the city's proposed restrictions. Since 2023, Corpus Christi has banned residents from watering their lawns.

The city also outlawed irrigation of sports fields under its drought management plan, the Caller-Times reported. While this does save water, it also increases athletes' risk of injury.

Additionally, speculation is swirling that school closures are on the horizon.

"Do we just call school closed?" Fire Chief Brandon Wade asked in March, per KRIS TV. "Do we have bottled water?"

With residents pushed to their limits, Mayor Paulette Guajardo recoiled at the idea of taking away their water.

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"I could never support that," she said at an April 21 meeting, per ICN.

The cuts have to come from somewhere, though.

Therein lies what ICN called the "elephant in the room." Corpus Christi may be best known for its status as the Sparkling City by the Sea, but its appeal extends well beyond tourists. Its location along the Gulf is a key reason why it became a petrochemical hub, with its port the third-largest gateway for crude oil exports globally.

In fact, ICN reported that chemical plants, industrial facilities, and refineries account for more than 50% of the city's water consumption. ExxonMobil, Valero, and Occidental are among the major companies that have not publicly shared how they plan to reduce their water use.

"It's not going to be pretty," City Councilmember Carolyn Vaughn, who co-owns an oil services company, said at the April 21 meeting, per ICN. "Everybody's going to have to make sacrifices."

According to the Texas Real Estate Research Center, petrochemical facilities and industrial manufacturing have infused billions into Corpus Christi's economic pipeline.

As such, many fear they will be the ones making additional sacrifices while multibillion-dollar corporations run mostly unchecked and suck the city's reservoirs dry.

"Water for me, but not for thee — Exxon Mobile, probably," a Reddit user posited.

"You can drink as much as you like (after they're done with it)," another said.

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