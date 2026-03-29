Experts sound alarm as Texas city's water crisis offers grim look into the future

Without significant reductions in water use, supplies for more than 500,000 people in Corpus Christi could run dry as early as next year.

A looming water crisis in Corpus Christi, Texas, is raising alarm among experts — offering a stark preview of what other cities could soon face.

As reported by Grist, residents and businesses are already grappling with uncertainty as officials warn the region's water supply could run dangerously low within months.

What's happening?

City leaders recently warned that Lake Corpus Christi and Choke Canyon Reservoir, the area's primary water sources, are just 8.4% full.

Without significant reductions in water use, supplies for more than 500,000 people could run dry as early as next year.

Despite the severity of the situation, experts say this crisis didn't appear overnight. Years of delayed infrastructure planning have left the city with limited backup options.

At the same time, industrial facilities consume a large share of the region's water. Some estimates suggest oil, gas, and other operations account for up to 60% of local usage, with one plastics plant alone using billions of gallons annually.

Residents are already facing restrictions, including limits on watering lawns.

Why is this important?

The consequences of water shortages extend far beyond empty taps, touching every aspect of society.

In Corpus Christi, business owners are questioning whether they'll be able to keep their doors open, while families face growing distress about access to a basic necessity.

"I know my employees are concerned about their jobs," Thiago Campos, owner of Mr. Fancy Pants Carwash, told Grist.

Experts warn that crises like this are likely to become increasingly common, as rising temperatures and prolonged droughts place unprecedented strain on water systems, even in regions that have never faced such challenges before.

"What we're seeing in Corpus Christi is really not an isolated crisis," said Shannon Marquez, a professor at Columbia Water Center, according to Grist. "It's very consistent with how things are going to unfold if we don't start to plan."

What's being done about it?

City officials are moving forward with plans to revive a desalination project, which would convert seawater into drinking water. However, even under ideal conditions, it may not be operational until 2028.

In the short term, officials are exploring emergency measures such as drilling wells and enforcing stricter conservation rules.

Experts emphasize that long-term solutions will require proactive investment and shared responsibility across residents, businesses, and industry.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.