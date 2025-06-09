Man faces steep penalties after being caught filling pit with dangerous slop — here's what happened

The operation looked good on paper, but the damage is catastrophic.

Recycling is good for the environment when done correctly, but that's not what happened with one waste oil recycling scheme in Hanoi, Vietnam.

As Vietnam Net Global reported, Hanoi area resident Bui Quoc Giang was investigated by the Hanoi Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division starting May 5 for illegally discharging hazardous chemical sludge into the environment via a pit outside his recycling facility.

The endeavor looked good on paper: Giang would collect used oil from auto and motorcycle repair shops in Hung Yen, Thai Binh, and Hanoi.

Every day, 3,000 to 4,000 liters of used oil could be converted into 2,000 to 2,500 liters of recycled oil, a return of about 70% that could be sold at a profit.

Unfortunately, the remaining 30% was hazardous waste, including acid and hydrogen peroxide.

Giang had his workers dump this dangerous slop into a pit roughly 46 feet long at the illegal recycling facility, which he had moved several times for fear of discovery. This criminal activity has been going on since 2018.

The police, the Forensic Science Division, the Hanoi People's Procuracy, and local Thien Duc authorities investigated the facility. They seized almost 3,300 pounds of toxic wastewater and over 15,000 pounds of dry oil sludge.

Dumping used oil and other chemicals into the environment isn't just an eyesore; it's also dangerous for neighbors who may be exposed to these chemicals without realizing it.

The toxins can make their way into local water sources that the community relies on for drinking water or growing food, and the ground is permanently polluted, leaving behind a hazard that affects anyone who moves into the property in the future.

Even a single bad neighbor with one vehicle's worth of oil can create a hazard; with thousands of liters a day and with other chemicals mixed in, the damage is catastrophic.

Luckily, authorities put a stop to this operation, and hopefully, they'll continue to safeguard the environment of Hanoi in the future.

