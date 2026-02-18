Man faces severe penalties for disturbing acts on public streets: 'We will take firm action'

He now carries a conviction on his record

A waste management operator in the United Kingdom received a court order for 2,525 British pounds ($3,445) in fines after pleading guilty to illegally burning trash and abandoning mattresses on public streets, reported the Hull City Council.

Andrew Pearson, who ran a business called Kingston Clearances in Hull, England, faced a local court in December 2025. He admitted to multiple violations of environmental protection laws that occurred earlier in the year.

The case began when residents complained about smoky haze drifting through their neighborhood. Investigators traced the pollution to a vacant, shuttered pub where Pearson had been setting fire to garbage without any authorization to do so.

Pearson held a license to haul away people's unwanted items. His permit, though, covered transport only, not incineration. Burning waste without proper controls releases harmful particles and toxins into the air that nearby families breathe.

City cameras captured footage linking Pearson to the illegal fires. Officers who examined the location found charred household items from local homes mixed into the debris.

Pearson abandoned a pair of mattresses on a city street, forcing the council to clean up the mess using taxpayer money. When officials asked him to provide paperwork showing where he had taken customers' waste, he failed to hand over those records.

"Despite being a registered waste carrier, Mr Pearson operated outside the permissions granted to him," said Councillor Charles Quinn, who oversees environmental matters for the city.

"This prosecution shows that we will take firm action against anyone who commits environmental offences relating to the disposal of waste."

Outside of the financial penalty, Pearson now carries a conviction on his record.

If you hire someone to remove junk from your property, ask to see their license and request a receipt showing the final destination of your items. Legitimate haulers take materials to approved facilities, not vacant lots. Reporting suspicious smoke or dumped garbage to local authorities helps protect your community's air and public spaces.

