Officials make controversial decision on wolves in US: 'I'm really torn on this issue'

The wildlife commission in Washington State voted against sending wolves to Colorado for a restoration project.

Washington officials decided they needed to keep their own wolves to sustain the local population after recent declines.

What's happening?

As KUNC News reported, Washington's Fish and Wildlife Commission rejected a request to send approximately 15 wolves to Colorado this winter.

Colorado has been working on a wolf restoration project to support breeding pairs. Former Colorado Congressman Greg Lopez said his state's wolves are "dying at a rapid and unacceptable rate."

Making matters worse, reintroduced wolves in Colorado have only been experiencing a survival rate of about 60%.

However, Washington's wolf population hasn't fully stabilized either after the population dropped. There was a 9% decline in Washington's wolf numbers between 2023 and 2024.





"I'm really torn on this issue, because of course I'd love to see wolves recovered across the Rocky Mountain range in Colorado, but Washington's wolves are not in a position to assist with that," said Washington commissioner Lorna Smith, per KUNC.

Why are wolf restoration projects important?

Projects to restore wolf populations are crucial because the animals maintain balanced ecosystems.

Wolves are considered a keystone species and help control prey populations, such as deer, which are notorious for overgrazing and destroying habitats that other animals rely on.

Balanced ecosystems are also essential for protecting agricultural crops and preventing the spread of disease. With healthy biodiversity on our planet, native animals can thrive where they live, and natural treasures can be preserved.

In Colorado, the state's parks and wildlife director, Jeff Davis, noted that new wolves in the area are becoming essential.

"This is critical to serve a solid foundational population," Davis told KUNC. "Adding another year of relocation will increase the likelihood of breeding pairs."

What's being done to support wolf populations?

In Colorado, local officials have looked to other states, including Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho, to gauge their willingness to donate wolves for restoration efforts. Thus far, no states have agreed.

However, many other successful wolf conservation projects are underway nationwide. For example, in eastern North Carolina, organizations have reintroduced critically endangered red wolves into the wild after decades spent in captivity.

Even in Colorado, the reintroduction of gray wolves has led to a significant comeback after their absence for nearly 80 years.

If you are interested in supporting healthy, thriving wolf populations, consider taking local action by volunteering with a conservation group in your area.

You can also donate to trusted organizations dedicated to wolves and share what you learn with others to raise awareness of the importance of these beautiful creatures.

Collaborative conservation efforts can help ensure a brighter future for threatened and endangered species while preserving the biodiversity that our planet requires.

