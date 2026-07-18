Photo from Kenya captures a warthog beating the heat at the muddy edge of a shared waterhole

Waterholes are not just scenic stops for safari visitors; they are shared lifelines.

A warthog at a Kenyan waterhole offered a small but telling lesson in survival: Wait until the elephants leave, then head for the mud.

The moment, captured in a recent Instagram post, shows how animals use simple features of their habitat to cope with intense daytime heat.

What happened?

Content creator Beverly Joubert (@beverlyjoubert) shared the image on July 11. In an Instagram post, Joubert wrote that "This warthog carefully picked its moment to slip into the shallows at Kenya's ol Donyo Lodge waterhole when the resident tuskers had temporarily moved off."

The warthog was looking for relief from the heat while navigating a shared space used by much larger animals. Because warthogs do not have working sweat glands — a trait they share with domestic pigs — they often turn to muddy pools during the hottest hours of the day.

Rather than compete with the larger animals, it waited for space to open up and then used the shallow, muddy edge to cool off.

Why does it matter?

For animals such as warthogs, muddy pools can be an important way to stay comfortable and protected when temperatures climb. A layer of mud can serve several purposes at once: protect from biting insects, help cool the body, shield exposed skin, and lessen the strain of intense sun and heat.

Wildlife depends on access to basic natural resources such as water, shade, and undisturbed habitat. When those resources remain available, animals can rely on long-evolved behaviors to care for themselves. A shallow, muddy edge may not seem dramatic, but for a species that cannot sweat, it can be essential.

What's being done?

The sighting shows the warthog still had access to a functioning waterhole with the kind of muddy shallows it needed. The landscape is continuing to support the everyday behaviors animals depend on.

Waterholes are not just scenic stops for safari visitors; they are shared lifelines used in different ways by different species, from elephants to smaller mammals trying to avoid the worst of the midday sun.

As Joubert put it, "There's nothing quite like a mud bath."

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