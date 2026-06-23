Kansas warns 12 lakes may be hiding toxic blue-green algae that can look like floating paint

Conditions can also change between visits, even at lakes people know well.

Summer lake outings in Kansas are coming with a new warning after officials issued public health advisories for a dozen lakes and ponds.

On June 18, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, alongside the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, issued advisories that several bodies of water might contain dangerous algal blooms, specifically blue-green algae, per KWCH.

Six of the lakes were given warning status, a designation used when a harmful algal bloom is already there or expected to form. The other six were placed on watch, meaning a bloom could form.

According to KWCH, the lakes included in the warning were Lake Afton (in Sedgwick County), Wellington Lake (in Sumner County), Pomona Lake (in Osage County), Marion Reservoir (in Marion County), King Lake (in Lyon County), and Gathering Pond (in Geary County).

Meanwhile, the bodies of water on the watch list are Chisholm Ridge Ponds (in Sedgwick County), Jeffrey Energy Center Make-up Lake (in Pottawatomie County), Jewell State Fishing Lake (in Jewell County), Clinton Lake (in Douglas County), Herington City Lake (in Dickinson County), and Augusta Santa Fe Lake (in Butler County).

Despite their name, harmful blue-green algal blooms can show up as a variety of colors, including blue, bright green, brown, or even red shades, often looking like paint.

Harmful algal blooms can produce toxins that negatively impact the health of fish, humans, and ecosystems. Additionally, they can be especially dangerous for dogs and other pets that drink from or swim in contaminated water.

A lake may not always look obviously unsafe at first glance. Blooms can form quickly, shift with wind and weather, and collect near shorelines where children or pets are most likely to play. Conditions can also change between visits, even at lakes people know well.

Harmful algal blooms usually appear foamy, contain scum, and can have bright algae colors. But ultimately, advisories indicate whether it is safe to swim, fish, kayak, or let pets near the water.

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