Scientists issue warning to public about 'high-risk' events that could demolish local economies: 'Remember the effect on people'

Winters aren't what they used to be in southwestern Ontario. Scientists say the season is shrinking on our overheating planet. It's a trend that is also being seen in the United States.

What's happening?

According to a new report, winters are warming up in Canada.

Climate Central, a nonprofit organization made up of scientists and journalists who analyze climate data and issue reports on their findings, released an analysis of 289 regions in Canada that explored how winter has changed over the past decade. They found that nearly 20% of the regions, 58 out of 289, have gained at least one additional week of winter days above freezing each year. Rising winter temperatures are raising the risk of ice storms.

"As the temperature pushes up closer to zero, but not quite above it, you can have more intense, high-risk freezing rain events," climate scientist Gordon McBean told The London Free Press.

Ice storms can take a toll on Canada's economy and put its citizens in danger. A severe ice storm that hit the eastern part of the country in January of 1998 left millions in the dark without power for several days and took the lives of at least 28 people.

"When we talk about the losses from storms, we usually quote the insured losses, how much the insurance companies paid out. But it's very important to remember the effect on people, their health and mental health," McBean added.

Why are warmer winters important?

Other studies on winter from Climate Central found it was the fastest-warming of all seasons, and as the planet overheats, the effects are also being felt in the United States. An analysis of 235 locations in the U.S. revealed that their winters warmed from 1970 to 2024 by an average of 4 degrees.

Warming winters can reduce mountain snowpack, a vital source of spring meltwater that several states rely on to refill reservoirs and help meet the rising demand for water during hot summers. Researchers in the United Kingdom have linked our warming world to an increasing chance of summer droughts in the Northern Hemisphere.

Warmer and shorter winters also raise health risks from pests like mosquitoes. Earlier spring thaws and later fall freezes lengthen the growing season for plants that release allergy-inducing pollen earlier in spring and later into fall, thereby extending the allergy season.

The tourism industry that relies on snow to support winter sports and recreation is also taking an economic hit. A popular tourist spot in Switzerland had to close recently because of a lack of snowfall.

What's being done about warming winters?

Cooling off our warming world will mean a massive shift from dirty energy sources to cleaner, renewable options. On an individual basis, this could include installing solar panels and heat pumps in our homes.

We can also fight for our planet's future by advocating for changes at work and talking to friends and family about climate issues.

