Volunteers race to move more than 100 loggerhead sea turtle eggs to safer Myrtle Beach nest site

Loggerhead turtles already face plenty of challenges without avoidable human interference.

A small shift in the sand could make a big difference for more than 100 future sea turtles in South Carolina.

WBTW reported that volunteers moved a Myrtle Beach loggerhead nest with the eggs Sunday.

Crews transported the eggs away from the 64th Avenue North area to a quieter stretch of shoreline so the nest would face less risk of disturbance and the animals would have a better chance of hatching.

Interpretive rangers from Myrtle Beach State Park coordinated the effort with police.

Nesting season, which runs from May to October, often brings a mix of public education and hands-on conservation work because sea turtle nests on Southern beaches can be vulnerable to foot traffic, artificial light, and obstacles left in the sand.

Each successful nest helps support future turtle populations.

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For communities such as Myrtle Beach, healthy beaches are central to everyday life and the economy. Protecting nesting habitat also helps preserve coastal systems.

Loggerhead turtles already face plenty of challenges without avoidable human interference.

Bright lights can disorient hatchlings, deep holes can trap them, and abandoned chairs or toys can become barriers between the nest and the ocean.

A successful relocation gives the creatures a better chance of hatching.

Other coastal communities have also taken steps to ease human pressure on sea life and make beaches safer for nesting turtles.

In this case, officials reminded beachgoers to smooth over holes before heading out; remove chairs, tents, and toys at the end of the day; keep beachside lights off or covered; and stay well back from marked nests.

Reducing nighttime light and clearing items from the beach can improve the odds for eggs and hatchlings.

On busy beaches, those steps may prevent serious problems for animals that rely on darkness and open sand to survive.

Paying attention to nest markers, following posted rules, and leaving the beach clean and flat helps both conservation teams and the creatures they are trying to protect.

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