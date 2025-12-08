  • Outdoors Outdoors

New report details devastating change unfolding across US region: 'May require costly public investments'

Scientists from across the state drew on more than 300 scientific studies to assess how a shifting climate will impact the region.

by Catherine Wilkins
The fallout from rising global temperatures could be disastrous for coastal communities in Virginia, a report has detailed.

Photo Credit: iStock

The fallout from rising global temperatures could be disastrous for coastal communities in Virginia, a report has detailed.

What's happening?

George Mason University's Virginia Climate Center released the first Virginia Climate Assessment, according to WHRO

Scientists from across the state drew on more than 300 scientific studies to assess how a shifting climate will impact the region. 

There are regional differences, but WHRO reported three main concerns: rising temperatures, rising tides, and increased rainfall. 

"Increasing variability in rainfall may require costly public investments and result in the loss of property as river-based water storage needs to be augmented with new reservoirs," the report said

More rainfall likely means a higher probability of flash floods and standing water, which could put communities in danger. According to WHRO, rising waters are causing land along coastal Virginia to sink. 

Why are rising sea levels concerning?

Per the U.S. Forest Service, impact assessments help determine the expected effects of changing climate conditions specific to a particular landscape or region. 

While the Virginia assessment found that sea level rise could cause severe problems, it's much larger than a state issue. 

The global average sea level has increased 8 to 9 inches since 1880, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Burning dirty energy sources releases heat-trapping pollution into the atmosphere, which contributes to the warming climate and ultimately impacts sea level rise. Scientists anticipate even higher sea levels in the future due to glacier meltwater and thermal expansion.

Should the government provide incentives to buy EVs?

Absolutely 💯

Depends on the incentives 💰

Depends on if it's federal or states 🇺🇲

Absolutely not 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Research found that human activities supercharge extreme weather events like floods, making them more powerful and dangerous. 

What's being done about rising sea levels?

Reducing planet-warming pollution can help to mitigate rising sea levels and combat other environmental problems. 

Exploring critical climate issues can help you learn how to reduce your environmental impact by taking steps like driving an electric vehicle or upgrading your HVAC

For those living in coastal Virginia, WHRO reported that GMU's Virginia Climate Center will continue to update its assessment regularly. At the federal level, however, there have been significant changes. 

The federal government removed the National Climate Assessment website in June, according to NPR.

The next edition was scheduled to be released in 2027, but work paused after federal staff members were let go. However, NPR stated that you can still find the most recent assessment on other websites.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x