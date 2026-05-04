Mutant bullfrog fails to camouflage due to striking blue color

"If frogs can be pretty … that's the prettiest frog I've seen!"

Believe your eyes — it's real! In the wild, there exists a bright blue frog so striking it looks like it leapt straight out of a cartoon.

In a Facebook reel, wildlife educator Coyote Peterson showed off a rare bullfrog with an unusual twist. Instead of typical green coloring, this frog was a vivid, almost neon blue.

Sightings such as this are extremely rare — about 1 in 30,000 frogs.

"It is a true bullfrog," Peterson explained. "It just has a color mutation known as axanthism."

The camera lingered on the frog's electric-blue skin as it perched amid swampy greenery, underscoring one key detail: It sticks out dramatically. And for this frog, that's a serious disadvantage.

"When it comes to camouflage, there's no question about it: The green frog is going to blend in much better within a swamp or marsh environment," Peterson said. "The blue bullfrog is so much more likely to stand out amongst a green environment."

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This vivid blue bullfrog is a reminder that even small genetic changes can have big consequences. As ecosystems face increasing pressure from environmental changes, traits including camouflage become even more important for survival.

In the video, this little blue standout did what it does best: Steal the spotlight.

"If frogs can be pretty … that's the prettiest frog I've seen!" one person wrote.

"It's a shiny," another commenter joked, referring to a rare Pokémon variant.

One user even shared a personal encounter one of the creatures: "I live in Canada, and we have regular common green frogs, but my son and I one day found a turquoise-blue-looking one in a pond. After three days, we finally caught it for a pic, and this was exactly the case. Was super cool. Yes, we let it go after the pic."

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