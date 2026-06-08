'Tugs at my heart': Days-old moose calf cries for its mother after cow walks off with larger twin

A popular Instagram reel showing a tiny moose calf crying out after becoming separated from its mother is sparking discussion online.

The clip, shared by Nick (@nick_in_alaska), has drawn over 70,000 likes as viewers debate whether the days-old animal was briefly alone or truly abandoned.

In the caption, the creator said the calf was "just a couple days old" and had ended up by itself after the cow "moved off with its larger twin calf, leaving this smaller calf behind."

The caption added that the confused calf then approached on its own, "bleating loudly" as it searched for reassurance.

The footage also raises questions about when people should intervene and when they should keep their distance.

It can be easy to misread animal behavior from a short clip. A calf left alone, even one calling loudly, may not always be abandoned.

Viewers were quick to note that the caption's detail about the mother leaving with the "larger twin calf" made the situation sound more troubling than a routine brief separation, but it's also hard to be certain.

Encounters with young wildlife can happen in neighborhoods, parks, and rural areas, and people who assume an animal has been deserted may unintentionally make matters worse by approaching too closely.

Large wild animals, such as moose, can also pose safety risks to humans if the mother returns to the area.

Commenters were deeply divided, with some taking the creator's note at face value and others arguing that the calf's situation sounded much more serious.

One viewer wrote, "Guys, mom definitely didn't come back," adding that the cow had "abandoned the weaker one" and saying people should call animal control rather than leave a small calf alone.

Another commenter kept it simple and emotional: "Sweet but I have to admit it tugs at my heart as a mama."

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