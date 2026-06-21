African elephant knocks over an entire tree just to get to the leaves

"No one complimented my strength when I knocked over the vending machine to gain access to its snacks."

One African elephant is in the spotlight for a feeding tactic that was equal parts astonishing and over the top: It pushed over an entire tree so it could eat the leaves.

The viral clip, circulating on Reddit, prompted both amazed reactions and plenty of deforestation jokes while also nudging some viewers into a broader conversation about how elephants shape the places they inhabit.

What happened?

The moment was shared in a post on the r/NatureIsF******Lit subreddit, with the title, "An incredible display of strength as an African elephant knocks over a tree to access its leaves." It drew 2,800 upvotes.

(Click here if the embedded video does not appear.)

Rather than reach for easier greenery, the elephant tugs on the tree, rocking it back and forth, before pushing it in the other direction so it falls, bringing its mass of leaves down to a more convenient height. It appeared to pass up simpler options nearby in favor of taking down the tree.

That detail set the tone in the comments. "Meanwhile, trees with available leaves are...all around," one user wrote.

Why does it matter?

Beyond the spectacle, the clip is a reminder of the scale at which elephants can alter a habitat. One animal, acting for only dozens of seconds, can visibly change the landscape around it, which helps explain why elephants leave such an obvious imprint on the places where they live.

Some commenters used the video to talk about that broader ecological role. "I saw an instance of this on the Groundswell documentary," One commenter said. "Insane how important elephants are to the regeneration of our habitats."

Another added: "So smart and beautiful and powerful. It's a shame how we treat these majestic creatures. We've been so bad to them that researchers have noted a change in elephant culture to be more hostile to humans and our structures."

From there, the conversation widened into questions of conservation, habitat, and conflict between people and wildlife.

What are people saying?

Jokes dominated much of the thread.

"Well now we know why there is so much desert there," one person wrote. "This elephant. He did it."

Other users pushed that gag further, with one saying: "ONLY this elephant. All other elephants are polite and put their elephant pinkie out during tea time. Elephant Georg, who uproots 5,000 trees a day, is an outlier and should not have been counted."

Someone else joked, "No one complimented my strength when I knocked over the vending machine to gain access to its snacks."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.