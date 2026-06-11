'This takes the cake for stupid behavior': Yellowstone photographer sprints after grizzly, then tries to 'truck surf' for a better shot

"This situation is very dangerous due to the unpredictability,"

A video from Yellowstone National Park is gaining traction online after showing a visitor getting far too close to wildlife.

Park rules require visitors to keep a safe distance from animals, both for their own safety and the animals' well-being, but that didn't stop this visitor with a camera from running down a traffic-lined road towards a wild grizzly bear.

According to Unofficial Networks, video from a Yellowstone road shows the photographer first running after a grizzly and then seemingly hanging onto the side of a truck to stay alongside it.

What happened?

In the footage (click here if you don't see the embed below), a park visitor appears to move toward a grizzly encounter instead of backing away. Yellowstone National Park is one of the best places to view wildlife in the U.S., but it is vital to remember basic safety precautions to prevent putting yourself or wild animals at risk.

Unofficial Networks said the bear seen in the video was a male grizzly following a female after she crossed the road.

The individual who posted the footage explained that the male grizzly had been chasing the female for hours.

"This situation is very dangerous due to the unpredictability," the poster said.

Why does it matter?

Grizzly bears are powerful, unpredictable animals, and visitors who get too close can put themselves, other people, and park staff in danger within seconds. In a crowded national park setting, one person's risky behavior can quickly create chaos along roadsides and in viewing areas.

They can close distances quickly, and an attack from a grizzly can very easily cause serious injury or death. The National Park Service recommends that visitors maintain a distance of at least 100 yards from a bear at all times, to keep the animal from feeling threatened.

When a wild animal injures a human — whether the encounter was provoked or not — that animal may ultimately be euthanized.

Treating wildlife like props for content or close-up shots can harm both the ecosystem and the broader visitor community.

What are people saying?

People in the comment section under the original video were quick to express their frustrations.

"Unacceptable behavior," one wrote.

"They are harassing the bear," another added.

"Really dangerous," another chimed in.

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