Video shows mother duck gliding through water with massive duckling parade following behind

Several commenters noted that common mergansers typically lay around eight to 12 eggs.

A widespread Reddit clip is giving viewers a small but delightful reminder that nature can be every bit as charming as a children's storybook.

In the video, a female common merganser glides calmly through the water while a long line of fuzzy chicks paddles close behind her, creating what looks like a living duck train.

The clip was shared to r/NatureIsF***ingLit with the caption, "Female Common Merganser swims with a parade of chicks following her."

Credited to Dr. Alphonso Rodriguez, the post quickly racked up thousands of upvotes as viewers fixated on the mother bird's steady pace and the chicks' remarkably tidy formation.

(Click here if the embedded video does not appear.)

Some of the ducklings trail behind in a neat line, while a few appear to ride on their mother's back — a detail many commenters found especially adorable.

The post also became a brief birding lesson. Users identified the bird as a common merganser, a fish-eating diving duck known for nesting in tree cavities and leading its young to water soon after they hatch.

The large number of chicks also drew attention. While the video shows an especially impressive brood, several commenters noted that common mergansers typically lay around eight to 12 eggs. That means unusually large groups can form when chicks from multiple females gather in what birders sometimes call "superfamilies."

Seeing a thriving brood offers a small but vivid glimpse of what a functioning habitat can look like.

The parade may also capture one of nature's more surprising childcare arrangements.

"I too would hop a ride on mom's back," one person joked, while another called the formation a "duck train."

Others focused on the biology. One commenter noted that common mergansers usually have "8-12 eggs," adding that oversized broods are often explained by "kidnapping/adopting behaviour which leads to these 'superfamilies.'"

"I saw this type of duck with her chicks when I went paddleboarding yesterday! Now I know what type of duck it is," one user wrote.

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