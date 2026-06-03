Reddit celebrates a massive garden spider taking out a horsefly in viral video

"Having been bitten by horseflies more times than I care to recall, this is supremely satisfying."

A video of a horsefly being hand-fed to an unusually large spider in the back of a pickup truck has Reddit doing what it does best: crowdsourcing an answer.

In r/spiders, a Reddit post took off after a user reposted a video to get help identifying a massive-looking garden spider. The poster also noted that the speaker in the clip sounded like they were from the Southern U.S., giving an approximate location for the encounter.

The thread drew nearly 8,000 upvotes and hundreds of comments, with people weighing in on the species while also sharing their own spider encounters.

"Looks like a garden spider to me! A very happy one too," one commenter confirmed.

Another said, "Easy to tell by the big strip in its web. Easier to tell by the ungodly amount of silk it produces."

Users were particularly pleased with the horsefly getting caught and fed to the spider.

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"Having been bitten by horse flies more times than I care to recall, this is supremely satisfying," wrote a commenter.

Another user, however, pointed out that the spider seemed "trained," an alarming indication that the arachnid had gotten used to human activity and potentially even grown to depend on humans for food.

Encounters like this are often shaped by the spaces people create. Gardens, fences, landscaping, sheds, and even porch lights can attract insects, which in turn attract spiders looking for a good place to build a web. Seeing more wildlife near home can sometimes reflect how human activity reshapes habitat, as portrayed by the spider's choice of a truck bed for its web.

In moments like this, the most immediate response often comes from communities built around identification and education. If someone spots a large spider outside, a clear photo or video can help with identification, whether they turn to a local expert, a nature group, or an online forum dedicated to that purpose.

It can also help to avoid disturbing webs unless they are in a truly high-traffic area. If a spider is living in a garden bed, on a fence, or in a corner of the yard, leaving it alone is often the simplest option. If it is too close for comfort, keeping some distance and checking the area before gardening or moving furniture can reduce surprise encounters.

Reducing unnecessary pesticide use and learning which creatures are beneficial can support a healthier yard overall.

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