'Quieter than a healthy one should be': Vet tech places dehydrated baby beaver in a sink to help save her

The vulnerable beaver was all alone and the concerned passerby couldn't find any adults nearby.

A baby beaver is drawing attention online after a veterinary technician used an unexpectedly simple tool to help stabilize her: a sink filled with water.

What happened?

The Toronto Wildlife Centre shared the baby beaver's story in an Instagram post that has since picked up over 1,700 likes.

According to the post, the young beaver did not seem to have visible injuries, but registered veterinary technician Naschelly determined she was "thin and dehydrated." The center also said she was "quieter than a healthy one should be," so care had to start immediately.

To treat her condition, Naschelly started the baby on essential fluids and gave her a vital supplement. Staff also filled a sink full of water to allow the beaver to swim.

Immediately, the beaver started drinking water.

Why does it matter?

A baby beaver may not always show dramatic signs of distress, but subtle symptoms such as unusual quietness, low energy, or dehydration can quickly become life-threatening.

In this case, an individual noticed the beaver rolling around in a bed of dandelions near a sidewalk.

"The vulnerable beaver was all alone and the concerned passerby couldn't find any adults nearby. He had a feeling the little one was too young to take care of herself so he quickly sought help," the post explained.

Luckily, the experts at the wildlife center were able to get the animal exactly what it needed.

"This growing beaver will need long-term supportive care until she's ready to venture out on her own," the post concluded. "She has now been placed with a specialized foster team experienced in caring for young beavers, where she'll grow alongside others her age before one day returning to the wild where she belongs."

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