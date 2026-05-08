'Here's the darker part': Expert issues warning about store-bought Venus flytraps

Venus flytraps are one of nature's more fascinating creations — a plant that gobbles up insects is extremely cool and rare. However, many people don't realize how rare it really is, and now it's in danger of being wiped off the Earth for good.

A wildlife and nature account on X recently posted a warning about the plant's poaching. "The most famous carnivorous plant in the world is being stolen into extinction from the only home it's ever known," it wrote.

"It took millions of years to perfect that trap… and you can buy one at Lowe's for $7," the account posted. "But here's the darker part: Poachers sneak into the bogs at night and rip thousands of them out of the ground."

Back in November, WECT News reported on efforts to save more than 150 plants. Volunteers helped harvest and relocate the carnivorous plants in the Boiling Spring Lakes area outside of Wilmington, North Carolina.

The rescue effort put a spotlight on a growing conservation problem. Venus flytraps grow naturally only in the Coastal Plain and Sandhills of North Carolina and South Carolina, and their already tiny habitat is being squeezed by development. We may normally think of poaching as applying only to animal species, and plant poaching is certainly a lesser concern more broadly — but when it affects a threatened species, the problem is real.

As Boiling Spring Lakes continues to grow, conservation workers and volunteers are trying to save wild flytraps before they are destroyed or stolen. The situation is especially striking because Venus flytraps are such a recognizable plant to consumers, even though their wild population is limited to one small corner of the world.

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It is a felony in North Carolina to harvest Venus flytraps without permission, which makes the recent discoveries in the area especially troubling. Volunteer Amber Townsend told WECT that signs of poaching were recently found, including numerous holes where plants had been dug up.

That has consequences beyond a single species. When a native species disappears from the wild, the loss ripples through the local ecosystem, chipping away at the region's natural identity and biodiversity.

For consumers, the story is a reminder that fascination with rare plants and animals can come with hidden costs. Habitat destruction and poaching don't just threaten biodiversity; they also slow progress toward healthier landscapes and a better future for the people who live alongside them.

The X post also shared a few tips on how you can help protect the legendary plant. "1. Never buy wild-collected Venus flytraps (ask for "nursery-grown" or tissue-cultured)," the account wrote before continuing the list. "2. Support habitat protection efforts in coastal North Carolina. 3. Talk about it: most people have no idea how rare they really are in the wild."

The WECT report also shared a link to Venus Flytrap Champions for anyone looking to support the carnivorous plant.

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