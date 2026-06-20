'Never seen one in a freezer': Red-bellied black snake cools off beside pies at Woolworths

A sudden encounter can become dangerous if panic sets in or someone tries to handle the animal.

Customers at a Woolworths grocery store in Wangaratta, Australia, were met with an unexpected sight after a red-bellied black snake was spotted in the frozen food aisle near the pies and pastries.

According to a report in the Wangaratta Chronicle, a roughly three-foot snake was found in the freezer section of the store, and a snake catcher was called to remove it and later relocate it near a local waterway, away from homes.

What happened?

It appeared the reptile had made its way into one of the supermarket's coldest areas to get out of the heat while people were shopping.

While snakes turning up in backyards, sheds, and garages is not unusual in many parts of Australia, finding one inside a supermarket freezer is far less common.

For the snake catcher, the situation stood out as particularly unusual, noting that snakes can get "everywhere and anywhere," he said. However, the Chronicle reported that he had "never seen one in the freezer of a supermarket before."

Why does it matter?

Wildlife is increasingly being pushed into human spaces.

As development fragments habitat and paved urban areas trap heat, animals are often left searching for shade, water, or cooler shelter wherever they can find it — even inside stores.

That can create risks for both people and animals. A sudden encounter can become dangerous if panic sets in or someone tries to handle the animal. For the snake, entering a crowded retail space can quickly become life-threatening.

In this case, a trained catcher helped prevent harm on both sides.

Creating a healthier outdoor habitat, from restoring local waterways to using more wildlife-friendly landscaping, can help reduce the chances of animals wandering into places they do not belong.

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