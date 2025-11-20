Driver shares video of alarming sighting along roadway near international border: 'I didn't think that was a real thing'

People are ditching their vapes on their way into Singapore — but not in trash cans.

A TikTok video from the Mothership (@mothershipsg) account showed vape after vape littered along the causeway connecting Johor Bahru, Malaysia and Singapore.

#sg ♬ original sound - Mothership @mothershipsg The scene could be thanks to Singapore's latest efforts to combat vape usage. Since Sep. 1, 2025, etomidate-laced vape pods have been be classified as a Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act. The possession or use of etomidate can carry penalties of up to 10 years' imprisonment and a fine of S$20,000. #vape #kpod

According to the BBC, Singapore banned vaping in 2018, but has since cracked down with even harsher penalties. There's serious concern surrounding vapes laced with etomidate, a type of anesthetic. Vapes containing these are sometimes called "K-pods" or "space oil" and can cause severe health issues when inhaled.

On September 1, new laws went into effect classifying etomidate as a Class C controlled drug for the next six months. Anyone caught with regular vapes could face fines close to $400 and state-mandated rehab. But if you're caught with etomidate-laced vapes, you could face jail time, per the BBC.

Along with these new laws, vape disposal bins have been placed at airports, border crossings, universities, community clubs, and other locations. Despite this, people are dropping their illegal vapes on the highway, creating harmful and hazardous litter.

Aside from the health issues vaping causes, it can also be a road hazard. The sharp metal components can puncture a tire if it's run over, or the internal lithium battery could explode. Many Redditors have posted about this issue, which can result in costly auto repairs.

Dropping vapes out of the car window also contributes to the world's plastic pollution problem. The lithium batteries create fire hazards, the microplastics break down and accumulate in wildlife, and the unsightly litter makes cities dirty.

Disposing of the vapes in the designated bins is more responsible, but the best way to reduce the health issues, environmental harm, and road hazards is to stop using disposable vapes altogether.

Many other TikTokers were disappointed in this behavior.

One person asked, "Isn't littering a really illegal activity as well?"

Someone else asked, "Actual question: just ... why?"

Another person sarcastically pointed out that the new laws are meant to protect people, not limit freedoms, saying, "A government that cares about the well being of their people!!! I didn't think that was a real thing."

