Experts raise red flags over dangerous scene near popular zoo: 'Disheartening'

It's just as dangerous to wildlife as it is to humans.

In the Vandalur suburb of India, an informal dumping site across from a zoo is threatening local wildlife, namely deer that've been seen scavenging through biomedical and municipal waste.

What's happening?

According to the Times of India, the dump yard is operated by the Kattankulathur Union and sits alarmingly close to the Vandalur Reserve Forest. District Forest Officer V. A. Saravanan and the National Green Tribunal called out the Chengalpattu Collector and Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board for allowing this.

The Tribunal described their lack of action and the repeated need for intervention as "disheartening." Despite the orders to cease dumping, the trash continues to pile up.

It's killing deer. While across the street, deer in the zoo are fed nutritional seasonal diets, their wild counterparts are dying from ingesting garbage.

Why is this dumping dangerous for everyone?

Dumps like this emit plant-warming gases that accelerate the overheating of the planet, just like landfills do. Dumping sites contaminate soil, water, and air, worsening pollution and creating an unhealthy environment.

Soil pollution can contaminate or weaken the human food supply, while tainted water can transmit serious diseases. Air pollution affects every breathing organism, causing respiratory diseases and irritation in even the healthiest people.

Garbage pollution is just as dangerous to wildlife as it is to humans. Every animal in an ecosystem helps maintain balance, so species threatened by garbage pollution, such as these deer, must be protected.

Biodiversity keeps ecosystems in check and helps prevent extreme weather, food and water scarcity, and the spread of diseases. Eliminating this kind of garbage pollution benefits people and wildlife, helping create a cooler, cleaner planet for all.

What's being done about this dangerous dumping?

According to the Times of India, officials stated that some trash is being relocated to Kolathur. And an alternative dumping site in Keerapakkam has been set up, but it is not in use yet.

While these solutions could help save the deer in Vandalur, they don't address the larger problem. Responsible recycling and disposal of trash can help reduce pollution. Furthermore, choosing sustainable products and reducing consumption habits can prevent heaps of garbage in the first place.

It's important that everyone work towards cleaner habits, both when making purchases and disposing of items.

