  • Outdoors Outdoors

Officials share aerial footage after trespassers wreak havoc in community park: 'It's only a matter of time before someone gets hurt'

One local witnessed the shocking act.

by Kristen Carr
One local witnessed the shocking act.

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

Edinburgh Live shared aerial video footage of the damage that was done to the grassy areas by trespassers on quad bikes, showing tire tracks and donut marks in the Meadows area.

Sue Hildersley of Edinburgh, who has filmed similar vandalism, was very upset about them "wrecking a lovely park for no reason."

As ongoing damage is being done to the planet by humans, it is disheartening to many to see such a blatant disregard for nature.

Respecting nature is an important first step to increasing sustainability efforts and limiting activity that contributes to the warming of the planet. Increased interactions between humans and wildlife in a positive way can increase our understanding of the natural world and the human desire and action to protect it. Destroying natural habitats and areas that are being preserved interferes with education and our connection to nature.

Studies have shown that having a connection to nature is beneficial to human health, both physically and mentally. Living near wildlife and green spaces like parks and forests has been shown to improve cardiovascular health and reduce the risk of certain diseases.

These health benefits can be partially attributed to the fact that green areas help mitigate the harmful effects of air pollution. 

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Trees help absorb harmful gases from the atmosphere and release oxygen, a function that improves air quality. Trees can also help cool the planet by providing shade and releasing water vapor that can lower temperatures in the surrounding area.

Spending time in nature has been found to reduce stress and improve overall happiness, having a positive effect on mental health

Not only is vandalism of parks and natural spaces environmentally damaging, but it can also be costly to local areas, requiring resources and staffing to repair and restore the damage. This is money that could be spent elsewhere.

The incident in the Edinburgh park is not isolated, unfortunately. Several locals commented that they had witnessed similar vandalism in that park and other areas in the vicinity. Hildersley said that she attempted to approach one group, and that they seemed to mock her. 

Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas ☝️

No way 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

The Edinburgh Live article reported that one local witnessed vandals driving their quads at people who were attempting to interfere and stop the damage. A witness said, "The behavior is happening on a regular occurrence and it's only a matter of time before someone gets hurt." 

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We all get fresh air, avoid bottlenecks, and have fun!"
Business

New data uncovers surprising e-bike trend that could save you money: 'Huge'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x