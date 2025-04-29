Officials share aerial footage after trespassers wreak havoc in community park: 'It's only a matter of time before someone gets hurt'

Edinburgh Live shared aerial video footage of the damage that was done to the grassy areas by trespassers on quad bikes, showing tire tracks and donut marks in the Meadows area.

Sue Hildersley of Edinburgh, who has filmed similar vandalism, was very upset about them "wrecking a lovely park for no reason."

As ongoing damage is being done to the planet by humans, it is disheartening to many to see such a blatant disregard for nature.

Respecting nature is an important first step to increasing sustainability efforts and limiting activity that contributes to the warming of the planet. Increased interactions between humans and wildlife in a positive way can increase our understanding of the natural world and the human desire and action to protect it. Destroying natural habitats and areas that are being preserved interferes with education and our connection to nature.

Studies have shown that having a connection to nature is beneficial to human health, both physically and mentally. Living near wildlife and green spaces like parks and forests has been shown to improve cardiovascular health and reduce the risk of certain diseases.

These health benefits can be partially attributed to the fact that green areas help mitigate the harmful effects of air pollution.

Trees help absorb harmful gases from the atmosphere and release oxygen, a function that improves air quality. Trees can also help cool the planet by providing shade and releasing water vapor that can lower temperatures in the surrounding area.

Spending time in nature has been found to reduce stress and improve overall happiness, having a positive effect on mental health.

Not only is vandalism of parks and natural spaces environmentally damaging, but it can also be costly to local areas, requiring resources and staffing to repair and restore the damage. This is money that could be spent elsewhere.

The incident in the Edinburgh park is not isolated, unfortunately. Several locals commented that they had witnessed similar vandalism in that park and other areas in the vicinity. Hildersley said that she attempted to approach one group, and that they seemed to mock her.

The Edinburgh Live article reported that one local witnessed vandals driving their quads at people who were attempting to interfere and stop the damage. A witness said, "The behavior is happening on a regular occurrence and it's only a matter of time before someone gets hurt."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.