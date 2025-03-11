  • Outdoors Outdoors

Experts at odds after 'vagrant' animal is spotted on popular beach: 'There's no good evidence'

"How far will they move?"

by Mike Taylor
"How far will they move?"

Photo Credit: iStock

A "vagrant" crocodile in southeast Queensland has people worried that the reptiles are migrating south because of the changing climate.

What's happening?

The two-meter (6.5-foot) animal was spotted Feb. 3 near Rainbow Beach on Inskip Point, a popular campground and gateway to K'gari, Yahoo News Australia reported.

It was 380 kilometers (236 miles) beyond its usual habitat, according to the state Department of the Environment, Tourism, Science and Innovation, and was likely the same creature seen up the coast on Coonarr Beach near Bundaberg in January.

"We can reassure the public that this crocodile is considered to be a vagrant animal that has moved into the area from up north, and this sighting does not mean the crocodile population is extending south," senior wildlife officer Joshua Morris said in a news release.

Why is this important?

Farther up the coast, Gladstone is considered the end of Croc Country in Queensland, the northeast Australian state, but since the species was protected in 1971, the population has bounced back "spectacularly." The increasing density forces younger crocs to move, Stephen Williams, an expert on the changing climate's impact on biodiversity, told Yahoo News Australia.

"Usually this movement would be limited by suitable climatic conditions," he said. "So now with climate change, those conditions will inevitably move south. This has been happening in thousands of species all over the world. How far will they move? Depends on how much we let the climate move basically."

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Emeritus professor Gordon Grigg of the University of Queensland said that "there's no good evidence" crocs are on the move, noting "strays" are more plentiful than they were 30 years ago but still uncommon.

He added that the waters south of central Queensland are not conducive to successful nesting and that a change would take generations, per Yahoo News Australia.

What's being done about "vagrant" crocodiles?

The sighting was investigated by wildlife officials, and they planned to notify campers as well as post signs and use ground patrols, boat searches, and drones to survey the coastline, the outlet reported.

Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas ☝️

No way 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Morris said beachgoers should be on high alert around the water, protect their children, and "use an esky or similar as a barrier while fishing."

He also urged the public to report crocodile sightings, which helps the agency gather information about the animals' locations and behaviors.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x