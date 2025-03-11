Experts at odds after 'vagrant' animal is spotted on popular beach: 'There's no good evidence'

A "vagrant" crocodile in southeast Queensland has people worried that the reptiles are migrating south because of the changing climate.

What's happening?

The two-meter (6.5-foot) animal was spotted Feb. 3 near Rainbow Beach on Inskip Point, a popular campground and gateway to K'gari, Yahoo News Australia reported.

It was 380 kilometers (236 miles) beyond its usual habitat, according to the state Department of the Environment, Tourism, Science and Innovation, and was likely the same creature seen up the coast on Coonarr Beach near Bundaberg in January.

"We can reassure the public that this crocodile is considered to be a vagrant animal that has moved into the area from up north, and this sighting does not mean the crocodile population is extending south," senior wildlife officer Joshua Morris said in a news release.

Why is this important?

Farther up the coast, Gladstone is considered the end of Croc Country in Queensland, the northeast Australian state, but since the species was protected in 1971, the population has bounced back "spectacularly." The increasing density forces younger crocs to move, Stephen Williams, an expert on the changing climate's impact on biodiversity, told Yahoo News Australia.

"Usually this movement would be limited by suitable climatic conditions," he said. "So now with climate change, those conditions will inevitably move south. This has been happening in thousands of species all over the world. How far will they move? Depends on how much we let the climate move basically."

Emeritus professor Gordon Grigg of the University of Queensland said that "there's no good evidence" crocs are on the move, noting "strays" are more plentiful than they were 30 years ago but still uncommon.

He added that the waters south of central Queensland are not conducive to successful nesting and that a change would take generations, per Yahoo News Australia.

What's being done about "vagrant" crocodiles?

The sighting was investigated by wildlife officials, and they planned to notify campers as well as post signs and use ground patrols, boat searches, and drones to survey the coastline, the outlet reported.

Morris said beachgoers should be on high alert around the water, protect their children, and "use an esky or similar as a barrier while fishing."

He also urged the public to report crocodile sightings, which helps the agency gather information about the animals' locations and behaviors.

