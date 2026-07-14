Utah woman looks up from reading outside to find black bear standing 2 feet away

"I turn and look to my right … but all I can see are these two eyes reflecting the light, and I think, 'Oh, big dog.'"

A Utah woman trying to cool off with a late-night book got an unexpected visitor when a black bear appeared just a couple of feet away in her neighborhood.

The encounter ended without injuries, but it served as a reminder that people and wildlife are increasingly sharing the same spaces.

What happened?

Just after midnight on July 7, Marilyn Miller said she was outside when a nearby sound made her think someone was walking close by, according to the Moab Times.

"I turn and look to my right … but all I can see are these two eyes reflecting the light, and I think, 'Oh, big dog,'" Miller said. "And then I see the tag in his ear … and I'm wondering, that's not a dog, that's a bear."

Miller told the outlet that the bear wound up roughly two feet from her, leaving them both startled.

Police were notified by a maintenance worker after the bear moved on to another area. Later, officers saw what Moab Chief Lex Bell described as a large cub, or juvenile bear, before it disappeared from view.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources did not respond to the scene because, according to the Moab Times, the bear had already left and was no longer within city limits or creating a public safety concern.

Why does it matter?

Bell said officers receive a few bear reports in Moab each year, especially in the spring and early summer, when younger bears start moving about on their own.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources told the Moab Times that black bears often pass through the area this time of year, though they are generally found in the La Sal Mountains east of the city. The agency said drought can push them into lower elevations, including neighborhoods and campgrounds, as they search for food.

What can I do?

Securing garbage, pet food, and other attractants is one of the main ways residents can lower the chances of conflicts with bears, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said.

The agency also recommends removing bird feeders and managing fruit trees, since those food sources can draw bears into populated areas.

Experts also stress the importance of not feeding bears, whether intentionally or unintentionally. Once bears begin to associate neighborhoods with easy meals, they are more likely to return, increasing the risk for both people and the animals.

If you do see a bear, give it space and do not approach it. Wildlife officials advise notifying authorities if bears show up in lower-lying parts of the city or other heavily populated areas, according to the Moab Times, while Bell said anyone who feels unsafe should call 911.

"My heart was thumping, my mind went straight to claws and 'Jaws,' and thought 'it's gonna attack me,'" Miller said. "But he just looked almost curious and wanting to visit."

Bell offered similarly direct advice: "Our biggest advice is, leave it alone, don't try to approach it, stay away from it, let it do its thing, and then give us a call."

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