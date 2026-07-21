Utah wildfire forced families out, and rescuers raced to move cattle, cats, and dogs

That can put pets, livestock, owners, rescuers, and even first responders at greater risk.

As wildfires in Utah forced families from their homes this summer, another urgent question followed close behind: How do people get animals out quickly enough to keep them safe?

In communities threatened by the Iron Fire and Cottonwood Fire in Utah, neighbors and rescuers stepped in to evacuate animals ranging from household pets to cattle, KUER reported.

What happened?

June evacuation orders reached Eureka, Silver City, and Mammoth as the Iron Fire moved toward homes near those communities.

And while residents can try to leave quickly, animal evacuations can involve challenges that go beyond a fast departure, with owners often needing to secure transport, trailers, and temporary shelter at the same time.

During the fire, Celeste Park-Estes, who runs Celestial Zoo Pet Rescue in Utah County, fostered cats and also tried to find help for a friend evacuating cattle from Silver City, as reported by KUER.

"The biggest problem was not that they didn't have a place for them to go; it was getting them there," she said.

She sought that help through the Utah Animal Evacuation Network on Facebook, where people offered items and space, including trailers, carts, and farmland.

As the Cottonwood Fire spread, Trent Wilde, a Utah State University associate extension professor serving Piute and Wayne counties, also assisted with moving cattle.

"No one expected this fire to move as quickly as it did," Wilde said.

Why does it matter?

Because emergency evacuations often prioritize people first, pets and livestock can end up in dangerous situations when planning gaps or limited support make moving them harder.

That can put pets, livestock, owners, rescuers, and even first responders at greater risk.

Park-Estes said, "A lot of times it does fall on the local rescues and stuff like that to try to help and bring in the overflow of animals that don't fit in places and try to get them out."

In rural communities, that can leave residents scrambling to coordinate transportation, temporary boarding, and emergency care in real time.

More than 97,000 acres have burned in the Cottonwood Fire, which has also damaged parts of the Eagle Point ski resort and nearby cabins. It is currently 90% contained, according to the wildfire and flood tracking alert platform Watch Duty.

What can I do?

Utah officials say preparation is one of the most important ways people can protect animals before an evacuation order becomes urgent.

Dr. Sabo, Utah's animals in disasters coordinator, told KUER that pets and livestock should already be ready to move once evacuation status reaches "ready."

Utah's Animals in Disasters program and other state resources recommend building animal evacuation kits that match a family's own emergency supplies for at least three days.

That can include veterinary records, clinic phone numbers, food, waste supplies, carriers or crates, and handling equipment such as muzzles, horse blankets, or even hardware for repairing chicken coops.

Sabo said Utah does not currently have registered Community Animal Response Teams, though residents are already doing similar work through social media and neighbor-to-neighbor coordination.

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