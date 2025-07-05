Governor calls for day of prayer amid worsening statewide crisis: 'We need both divine help and practical action'

Summers are getting hotter and hotter as our planet continues to overheat — and this year, Utah is in for a particularly rough ride.

What's happening?

Governor Spencer Cox isn't just hoping for rain — he's asking for divine intervention. The Salt Lake Tribune reported that he has called for a "Day of Prayer and Fasting for Rain" this Sunday. Nearly 80% of Utah sits under moderate to severe drought. Approximately 46% of the state is experiencing severe drought, and seventeen counties remain under a state of emergency.

"We're facing a tough season, and we need both divine help and practical action," Cox said.

Wildfires have wiped out over 43,000 acres so far this year, and they are not likely to stop there. State officials said the source of almost 75% of those fires traced back to human activity.

Unattended campfires, discarded smoldering cigarettes, and sparks from machinery are just a few of the small mistakes that led to devastating consequences.

And it keeps getting worse. Reports show drought conditions worsened by more than 80% just this month.

The National Weather Service said water supplies in southwestern Utah dropped below 35% of usual spring runoff levels. That's bad news for anyone trying to keep cattle watered, crops growing, or lawns from turning crispy and brown.

Why does this drought matter?

Dry spells don't just brown up the grass. They threaten crops, drinking water, and fire safety. Farmers worry about keeping fields alive. Families brace for higher water bills as supplies tighten up.

Rising global temperatures are turning droughts into full-blown disasters. Weather patterns shift, water cycles get thrown off, and the ripple effects hit everyone.

Pollution adds fuel to the fire. It heats up the planet, leading to stronger storms and stubborn dry spells. Experts warn these harsher droughts are here to stay.

What's being done about it?

This isn't the first time Cox has asked Utahns to pray for rain. Back in 2021, he made the same call. When record snowfall came in 2023, he declared a day of thanksgiving.

Now, he's asking people to do more than pray, like fix leaks around the house, water lawns less often, and use water wisely. "Small actions, taken together, can make a big difference for our state," he said.

Elsewhere, people are trying fresh ideas. In Bangladesh, researchers developed a way to grow rice using less water. Another team found a way to trap carbon pollution in stone, keeping it out of the air. Some factories in Mexico switched to reusable packaging to cut waste.

Adding solar panels with battery storage can keep homes powered during droughts or heat waves. EnergySage says comparing quotes from local installers could save families up to $10,000.

At the end of the day, small changes might not feel like much. But for Utah right now, every drop counts. Want to make a difference? Start with these key environmental insights.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.