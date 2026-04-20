Bread prices set to rise as wheat production lags

The biggest factor involved in this poor showing for winter wheat is drought across the Plains region.

Early this month, the Department of Agriculture released its first Crop Progress and Condition Report of the 2026 growing season, Pro Farmer reported.

According to the results, spring wheat was 2% planted, putting it 1 percentage point behind last year's report from the same time frame.

The USDA noted that winter wheat conditions did not meet expectations, as 35% of the crop was in good to excellent condition; analysts predicted 42% would be. The figure was also 13 points behind that of the same measure from last year.

The biggest factor involved in this poor showing for winter wheat is drought across the Plains region. Colorado and Montana production declined sharply year over year, with the negative change being only partially offset by improvements in Idaho and Washington.

Not only do these findings offer a window into the condition of America's crops, but they also help inform the market. Traders watch these weekly reports for changes in expected yields.

It's not surprising, then, that prices for bread products are rising along with everything else at the grocery store. Extreme weather conditions, including storms and drought, are generally increasing as the planet heats up.

As that happens, crops are damaged, and agricultural production suffers, making food more expensive.

In recent years, this has happened across the board. Notable examples include coffee, tea, and chocolate — already some of the most expensive items on your shopping list since they ordinarily come from outside the country.

It is likely that spring wheat is not the only crop that will be affected this season. The USDA has not yet reported on the condition of corn, soybeans, and other crops.

Those assessments will begin when the crops surpass 50% of the emergence stage, which usually means mid-May for corn and early June for soybeans.

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