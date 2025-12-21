US issues travel warning for tourists headed to popular spot as threats intensify: 'Authorities are aware of the increasing risks'

The U.S. Embassy said travelers should be aware.

Officials issued a travel alert for American tourists in Japan after a spike in bear encounters left many people hurt.

What's happening?

Per Travel and Tour World, the U.S. Embassy in Japan issued a travel advisory after a rise in animal encounters, particularly incidents with bears.

More than 100 people have been injured in wildlife incidents in Japan since April. Over a dozen people have died in these types of conflicts.

Bear encounters are happening more frequently in regions in the northern part of Japan, per the advisory. According to experts, the increase in bear encounters can be linked to food shortages and bears seeking out new territories during continued human development.

"Local authorities are aware of the increasing risks and have started to take more proactive measures to mitigate wildlife threats," Travel and Tour World reported.

The U.S. Embassy said travelers should be aware of locations known for animal activity. They have also been advised to travel in groups and carry deterrents to prevent any encounters with wildlife.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay hydrated and refreshed this holiday season — without any sugar or harmful additives Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar. Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

Why are wildlife encounters important?

Per the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, encounters between humans and wildlife are happening more frequently for various reasons. Factors like agricultural expansion, building development, and a changing climate contribute to habitat loss, which can lead to declining animal populations.

The human population has more than tripled over the last seven decades, according to the International Fund for Animal Welfare. Human settlements expanded into remote locations and destroyed natural habitats, putting humans and animals in close proximity as they compete for resources.

In more than 80% of case studies, changes in temperature and rainfall are the main drivers of human-wildlife conflict, according to the IFAW.

For example, the state of California has seen a spike in wildlife encounters thanks to increasingly intense droughts, according to an ABC News study.

What's being done about human-wildlife conflict?

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife offered tips to help humans prevent any potential conflict with wildlife, particularly when it comes to black bears.

Bringing your pets in at night, taking bird feeders out of your yard, and removing unsecured trash are steps that can minimize encounters.

There are other preventative measures you can take, too. Reducing your environmental footprint can help mitigate the rising temperatures that encourage human-wildlife conflict.

Making changes like switching to an EV or installing efficient heating can promote a healthier environment for all species.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.