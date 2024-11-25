State announces $3 million in community grants for vital outdoor program: 'Essential benefits ... are available to more people'

At least 770,000 people throughout these communities in the state will reap the benefits.

Michigan's Department of Natural Resources has announced it will disperse $3 million in grant money to enhance select green spaces throughout the state, mainly in disadvantaged communities.

The money, funded by the Urban and Community Forestry Inflation Reduction Act grant program, will go toward planting 2,800 new trees, training 3,200 people, managing 157,000 trees, and furthering education on the initiative/sustainability.

Nineteen communities out of the 40 that applied in the state will benefit from the program and its connection to the Inflation Reduction Act. The Inflation Reduction Act will help Americans upgrade their homes through lucrative tax incentives that can make projects much cheaper or even free while also encouraging more widespread adoption of the clean energy technology that will help cool down the planet.

"This program provides vital funding to help disadvantaged Michigan communities sustainably grow, care for and manage their public trees," said Kerry Gray, grant coordinator for the program. "This helps ensure that trees and the essential benefits they provide are available to more people in more communities."

About 84% of the country's population live in urban areas similar to the ones in Michigan that will benefit from this program. Furthermore, these urban forests annually produce $18 billion in benefits, including (but not limited to) natural air pollution removal, carbon storage, and reduced energy use.

Studies have shown that urban forests have a resounding positive impact on both human health and the environment. Residents in green areas are three times more likely to be active and 40% less likely to be obese. Furthermore, urban trees remove approximately 822,000 tons of air pollution per year — that's equal to carbon dioxide emissions from 138,510 cars.

"Trees play an essential role in improving the quality of life for Michigan residents," wrote The Detroit News. "They improve air quality, lower summer temperatures, reduce energy costs and help manage the flow of stormwater. Trees enhance mental and physical well-being and help reduce the effects of climate change, creating healthier and more resilient communities."

Once the plans of this grant are enacted, at least 770,000 people throughout these communities in the state will reap the benefits.

